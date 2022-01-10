Puxin (NEW) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Puxin to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Puxin has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s peers have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Puxin and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million -0.14 Puxin Competitors $474.27 million -$9.61 million -18.84

Puxin’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Puxin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Puxin Competitors 346 1204 1468 39 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 105.54%. Given Puxin’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -47.91% -327.13% -32.28% Puxin Competitors -1.90% -60.98% 4.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Puxin peers beat Puxin on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

