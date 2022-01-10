Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Head-To-Head Review

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eargo and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 3.62 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -5.10 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo.

Risk and Volatility

Eargo has a beta of 6.24, meaning that its share price is 524% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eargo and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67 Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 61.74%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Eargo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

