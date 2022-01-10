National Bank Financial Cuts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EDVMF. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

