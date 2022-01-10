Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2,500.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

JMPLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,370.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5656 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

