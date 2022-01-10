Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

