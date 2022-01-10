$465.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post sales of $465.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.10 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OII opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $18.20.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
