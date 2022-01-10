$465.05 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post sales of $465.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.10 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

