$545.83 Million in Sales Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $545.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.36 million to $599.30 million. Realty Income posted sales of $418.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

