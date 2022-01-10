Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.69.

MQ opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

