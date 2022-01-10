Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $169.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.56.

Landstar System stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

