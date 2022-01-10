Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Immuneering stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Immuneering has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

