Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talis Biomedical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TLIS stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

