Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $659.87 million, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Transcat by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Transcat by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

