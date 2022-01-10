Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get Community Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Community Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.