Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $220.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.30.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,743,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

