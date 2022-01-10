Uranium Royalty’s (UROY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of UROY stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 162.72, a current ratio of 261.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

