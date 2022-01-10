$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPM. Vertical Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1,579.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RPM International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM opened at $91.96 on Monday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.