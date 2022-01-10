US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce sales of $247.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.40 million and the highest is $252.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $974.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.12. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

