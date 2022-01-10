Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LEGAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 199,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

