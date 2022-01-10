Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

