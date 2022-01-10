Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Shimizu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:SHMUY opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shimizu has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

