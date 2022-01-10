National Bank Financial Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$14.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

