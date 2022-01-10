Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of FND stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

