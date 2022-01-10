CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.41 on Friday. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $43,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock valued at $20,687,418. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CURO Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in CURO Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 975,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 368,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 115,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.