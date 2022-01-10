Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Increases By 19.8%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CLABF stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

