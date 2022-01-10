Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Increases By 19.8%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CLABF stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.
About Core One Labs
