Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

URG opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $96,912.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,034. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 8,898,421 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,007,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 1,635,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 1,359,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

