Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.10.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.