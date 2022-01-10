Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $481.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $316.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Generac has a one year low of $243.21 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

