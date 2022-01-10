Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VLOWY. Cheuvreux upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.82. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $983.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

