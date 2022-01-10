Reviewing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.02 billion 7.96 -$61.37 million ($0.29) -342.10 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 21.56 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -1.82% -12.96% -4.13% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $167.71, suggesting a potential upside of 69.05%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.02%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Pegasystems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

