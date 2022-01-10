CSFB Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and set a C$42.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.79.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.30. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.07 and a 12-month high of C$34.66.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

