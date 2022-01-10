Morgan Stanley Boosts Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target to €120.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

