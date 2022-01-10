National Bankshares Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.64.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$17.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

