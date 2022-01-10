Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.41). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNTB. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of CNTB opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,925,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 740,847 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 133.7% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,991,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

