Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $88.30

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

