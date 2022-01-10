Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Verint Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

VRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -201.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,556 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

