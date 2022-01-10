Truist Securiti Comments on Hexcel Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.04 per share for the year.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on HXL. Truist Securities raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.01. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.