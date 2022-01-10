National Bank Financial Lowers Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$14.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.05.

TSE PEY opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,735,095.94. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,571,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $160,605 and have sold 113,030 shares valued at $1,143,564.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

