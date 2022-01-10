Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$116.56.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE:LSPD opened at C$46.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -23.39. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$44.60 and a 1-year high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.