Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Tudor Pickering reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NPI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.06.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.54. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.53 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 94.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

