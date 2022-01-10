Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.20.

HWX stock opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.29.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

