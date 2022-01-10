Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $206.65 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.38 and its 200-day moving average is $205.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.44.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

