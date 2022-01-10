Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ROST stock opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,016,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.