Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Short Interest Update

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Cabot by 88.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 443,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth about $948,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 331.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE CBT opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. Cabot has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

