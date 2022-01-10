Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.97.

NASDAQ MU opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

