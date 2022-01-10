PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Analysts expect that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $68,009,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $4,922,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $11,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

