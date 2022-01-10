Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YRI. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.70.

Shares of YRI opened at C$4.91 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

