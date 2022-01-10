Critical Analysis: Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Turing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.20 -$17.04 million ($3.80) -0.64 Turing $803.38 million 9.15 $79.28 million N/A N/A

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -114.13% N/A -136.89% Turing N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Turing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75

Recruiter.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.35%. Turing has a consensus price target of $32.45, indicating a potential upside of 34.72%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Turing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turing beats Recruiter.com Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

