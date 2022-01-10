Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR opened at $66.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.22. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

