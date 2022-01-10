Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.74 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.