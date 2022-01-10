Financial Contrast: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vasta Platform and Creative Learning’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.73 -$8.86 million N/A N/A Creative Learning $3.04 million 0.71 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

Creative Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vasta Platform and Creative Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.39%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Creative Learning 12.90% -22.18% 25.50%

Volatility & Risk

Vasta Platform has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Creative Learning on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

